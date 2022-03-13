Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $568,243.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.94 or 0.06594322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,850.37 or 1.00233858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041708 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

