Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Up 57.8% in February

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Repsol stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,354. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Repsol alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.