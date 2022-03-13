Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $12.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

NYSE RSG opened at $126.54 on Friday. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $94.06 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 64.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 666,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

