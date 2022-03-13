Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 13th total of 604,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.50) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

RMGGF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

