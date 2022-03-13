ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RETO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 97,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,905 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

