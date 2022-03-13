Reviewing AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Compass (NYSE:COMP)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AppYea and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82

Compass has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 204.15%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than AppYea.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppYea and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A Compass $6.42 billion 0.42 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.75

AppYea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass beats AppYea on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppYea Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

