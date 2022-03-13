Reviewing Clover Health Investments (CLOV) & Its Rivals

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Clover Health Investments to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.47 billion -$587.76 million -2.16 Clover Health Investments Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.68

Clover Health Investments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -39.93% -97.71% -45.48% Clover Health Investments Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments’ peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clover Health Investments and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 3 2 0 1.88 Clover Health Investments Competitors 107 1130 2301 45 2.64

Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 106.31%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Clover Health Investments peers beat Clover Health Investments on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

