Reviewing Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ecoark alerts:

This table compares Ecoark and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

27.8% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 4.10 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -3.02 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ecoark and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecoark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Sundance Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.