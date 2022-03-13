Reviewing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HealthEquity and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64% SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and SilverSun Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 5.91 $8.83 million ($0.07) -740.75 SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.43 $180,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthEquity and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity presently has a consensus target price of $73.20, suggesting a potential upside of 41.15%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

HealthEquity beats SilverSun Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About SilverSun Technologies (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

