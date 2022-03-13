Reviewing Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) & Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nomura Research Institute and Carrefour, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrefour 1 1 5 0 2.57

Carrefour has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 396.63%. Given Carrefour’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carrefour is more favorable than Nomura Research Institute.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Carrefour’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.19 billion 4.18 $477.53 million $1.16 30.67 Carrefour $87.89 billion 0.17 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Nomura Research Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 13.13% 24.32% 12.40% Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nomura Research Institute pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Carrefour beats Nomura Research Institute on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura Research Institute (Get Rating)

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. The Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, banking, and insurance sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service, and healthcare industries, as well as for government and other public agencies. The IT Platform Services segment handles data center operation management, IT infrastructure, and network construction. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. The company was founded on April 1, 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Carrefour (Get Rating)

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

