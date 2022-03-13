RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.1% in the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $350.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

