Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Achieves $4.17 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $39,069.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00079901 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.