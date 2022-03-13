Ritocoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $194,403.55 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.94 or 0.06594322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,850.37 or 1.00233858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,684,150,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,671,869,076 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

