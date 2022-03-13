Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 92.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 38.05. 42,597,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,121,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 65.67. Rivian has a 12 month low of 37.50 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.