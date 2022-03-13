ROAD (ROAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $74,718.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, ROAD has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $54,730.89 and $74,718.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.54 or 0.06567846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.38 or 0.99762686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041668 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

