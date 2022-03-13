ROCKI Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,535.89 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. ROCKI has a market cap of $967,535.89 and $118,043.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.60 or 0.06554939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,693.72 or 0.99714991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041448 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

