Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $509.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.09 and its 200 day moving average is $464.81. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $384.77 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.