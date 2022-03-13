Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $432.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.77 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

