Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

