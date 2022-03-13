Roth Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 95,273 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 189,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

