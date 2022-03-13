Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Avista worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Avista by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avista by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Avista by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $80,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,581 shares of company stock valued at $733,474. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

