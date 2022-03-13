Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,484 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $255.87. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.81.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

