Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,675 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Capital Southwest worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of CSWC opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.