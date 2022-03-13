Royal Bank of Canada Buys 61,249 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

SAND stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

