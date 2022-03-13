Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at $169,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at $317,000.

MHD stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

