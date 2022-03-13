Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,385 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of AMC Networks worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

