Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACES. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 166.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5,273.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ACES opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.