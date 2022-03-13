Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 155,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 170,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 408,938 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.