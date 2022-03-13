Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $364,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 30.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $25.08 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

