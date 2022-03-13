Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fisker by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 701,008 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after purchasing an additional 436,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 422,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

