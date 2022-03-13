Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of German American Bancorp worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 8,196 shares of company stock worth $303,276 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GABC opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.