Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.55 Million Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,723 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 538,511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 48.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,225,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 122,864 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

