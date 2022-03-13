Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

