Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $83.65.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

