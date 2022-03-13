Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.65 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.