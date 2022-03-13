Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,743 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.80% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF alerts:

KURE stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.