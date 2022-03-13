Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 379.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 84.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,133,000 after purchasing an additional 377,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 217.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 178,208 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 35.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after buying an additional 152,989 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,569,000 after buying an additional 133,716 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $65.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

