Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after acquiring an additional 648,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 503,903 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $14,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,090,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Shares of FR opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

