Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of Kimball International worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 107.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $8.79 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

