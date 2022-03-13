Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.
Shares of FLJP opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $32.53.
