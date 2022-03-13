Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,299 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGM opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average of $118.82. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

