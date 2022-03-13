Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 38,065 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arrival were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrival by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 109,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $3.30 on Friday. Arrival has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

