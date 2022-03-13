Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.98% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 287.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $61.37.

