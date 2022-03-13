Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 379,122 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $8.80 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

