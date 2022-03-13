Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,712 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 72.3% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 60,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,860,955. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.53. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.