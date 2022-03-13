Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,116 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.45% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJK. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

