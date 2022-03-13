Royal Bank of Canada Sells 17,187 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

