Royal Bank of Canada Sells 28,774 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,774 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 340,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 186,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

