Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,777 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Camtek worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

