Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 110.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 315,991 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

NOVA stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

